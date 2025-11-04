Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 32, 40, 43, and 57. The Powerball was 18.

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $419 million jackpot.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 5, with an estimated jackpot of $438 million.

