Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Ohio.

A person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball on Saturday, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.

The exact location has not been released, but it happened in Ohio.

No one won the $155 million Jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, June 30.

The estimated Jackpot is $162 million.

The winning numbers were 4, 35, 43, 52, 62, and 12.

The lucky ball was 2.

