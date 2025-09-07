Chick-fil-A to open area location this month

MIDDLETOWN — A popular chicken restaurant chain is opening a new area location this month.

Chick-fil-A announced that its Middletown location is ready to open.

The new location will be at 6465 Culbertson Road in Middletown.

“Middletown....The wait is over!” the restaraunt said in a video posted on social media.

To celebrate the opening, anyone who shows up in “cow spots” will receive a free entree.

Anyone who wears anything from a full cow suit to a simple spotted accessory and places an order in person on opening day will receive one free entree per guest while supplies last.

“Just show up, suit up, and eat up! We can’t wait to serve you soon!” the restaraunt said in a video.

The grand opening will be on Sept 18, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

