Child accidentally shot in head in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A child was hospitalized after being accidentally shot in the head in Ohio on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2800 block of State Route 132 in Clermont County around 11 a.m., according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home for an “accidental discharge of a firearm.”

The caller told authorities that a bullet had hit a child, but they were conscious, responsive, and breathing, according to WCPO-9.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the child had been shot in the back of the head.

They were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear who shot the child, or if the child had access to the gun, according to our media partners.

The parents were home when the shooting happened and went to the hospital with the child.

The sheriff’s office said no one else was hurt in this shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Crime Scene Unit.

The Clermont County Children Protective Services will also conduct its own investigation.

No charges have been filed at the time of writing, according to WCPO-9.

