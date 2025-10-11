Child dead after accident involving farm equipment

PLEASENT TOWNSHIP — A child is dead after an accident in Clark County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to an accident involving farm equipment on South Champaign Street, according to Lt. Kristopher Shultz, detective division commander with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shultz said the accident happened on private property, and the child was brought to the Pleasant Township Fire Department.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died at the hospital, Shultz said.

Shultz said investigators are having to process the multiple scenes and the farm equipment invovled.

Information about the age of the child or the specific equipment involved was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group