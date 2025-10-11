Child dead after accident involving farm equipment

By WHIO Staff

PLEASENT TOWNSHIP — A child is dead after an accident in Clark County on Friday.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to an accident involving farm equipment on South Champaign Street, according to Lt. Kristopher Shultz, detective division commander with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Shultz said the accident happened on private property, and the child was brought to the Pleasant Township Fire Department.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died at the hospital, Shultz said.

Shultz said investigators are having to process the multiple scenes and the farm equipment invovled.

Information about the age of the child or the specific equipment involved was not immediately available.

