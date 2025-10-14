Child flown to hospital after playground injury at local school

By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A child was flown to an area hospital after sustaining an injury at a Champaign County elementary school on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the playground at Graham Elementary School in St. Paris, according to Graham Local Schools Superintendent Chad Lensman.

CareFlight was called to take the student to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution; however, it is unclear how serious the child’s injuries are.

“We appreciate the quick action of students, staff, and the JSP Fire Department,” Lensman said.

