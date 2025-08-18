Child hospitalized after near-drowning in Dayton

DAYTON — A child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a near-drowning in Dayton on Friday.
Dayton police were called to the 300 block of Neal Avenue on reports of a person down around 1:20 p.m., according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.
An initial investigation found that a child ended up in water at home, but additional information on how that happened was not immediately available.
Sheldon said family members started CPR and began taking the child to a nearby hospital when they waved down a medic.
Medics began performing life-saving measures while taking the child to the hospital.
The child remains in a life-threatening condition, according to Sheldon.
Dayton Police Department’s Care House Unit Detectives are actively investigating this incident.
News Center 7 asked Dayton police if this incident is being investigated as a crime, but they couldn’t confirm.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
