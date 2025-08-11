Child safe, 1 person in custody after ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in custody after an ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield on Sunday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield Police officers responded to reports of an attempted abduction in the 400 block of Rosewood Ave around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The child involved is safe and was returned to their family, according to a Springfield Police Lieutenant.

One person was taken into custody and charged with abduction.

They have been booked into the Clark County Jail, according to the Lieutenant.

