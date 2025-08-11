Child safe, 1 person in custody after ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield

Attempted abduction investigation in Springfield Photo from: Eric Higgenbotham/Staff
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in custody after an ‘attempted abduction’ in Springfield on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield Police officers responded to reports of an attempted abduction in the 400 block of Rosewood Ave around 8 p.m. Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child involved is safe and was returned to their family, according to a Springfield Police Lieutenant.

One person was taken into custody and charged with abduction.

They have been booked into the Clark County Jail, according to the Lieutenant.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!