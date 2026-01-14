Child, teen die from flu in northern Ohio

TOLEDO — A child and a teenager recently died from the flu in northern Ohio.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said the deaths involved a child under the age of 6 and a teenager under the age of 18, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11.

These are the first pediatric flu-related deaths in Lucas County of the 2025-2026 influenza season.

Additional details on the children’s deaths were not immediately available.

“Our hearts are with the families who are grieving the loss of their children,” Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said. “Influenza is a serious illness that can lead to severe complications, especially in children. We want families to know that precautions, vaccination, and early care are critical tools in reducing risk.”

The Ohio Department of Health usually reports one to seven flu-related pediatric deaths each season, WTOL-11 reported.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 16-year-old Ryleigh Spurlock, of Beavercreek, was the first pediatric flu-death of the year.

Health officials emphasized that while most flu infections result in mild illness, some symptoms could require urgent medical attention.

Some symptoms parents and caregivers should watch for in children include trouble breathing, bluish skin or lips, declining alertness, dehydration, and worsening fever and/or cough.

Vaccination and early treatment with antiviral medication are recommended by health officials.

