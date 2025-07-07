Child transported by medical helicopter after injury at Logan Co. Fair

LOGAN COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded after a child was hurt at the Logan County Fair on Sunday.

The Logan County Fair posted an update on its social media page.

They said before the Derbydog Demolition Derby started that a boy was injured in an incident in the derby pits.

Out of precaution, MedFlight was called to the scene.

The fair said that the child is in stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family, and we are grateful to the first responders and medical personnel for their quick and professional care,” they concluded.

The incident remains under investigation.

