Children aged 6 to 15 break into, vandalize event venue at Ohio country club, police say

GREENHILLS, Ohio — Multiple children have been accused of breaking into and vandalizing a Hamilton County event space.

The juveniles, ranging in age from 6 to 15, reportedly broke into Molloy’s on the Green late last month, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Police said they shattered dinnerware items, plates, glasses, and custom decorations. They also reportedly overturned tables and chairs, broke pictures and light fixtures, and shattered multiple windows.

The department shared photos with our news partners, WCPO, showing the extensive damage.

Following an investigation, police charged two 12-year-olds and one 11-year-old child with breaking and entering. A 15-year-old has also been charged with criminal trespass.

Police have not charged a 6-year-old and two 9-year-olds at this time.

All of the children have been released to their parents. They’re now awaiting a court date from Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

