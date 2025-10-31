Chilly tonight ahead of a mostly dry weekend

DAYTON — Happy Friday and Happy Halloween, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down your forecast. I am happy to report we have more treats than tricks in the days ahead, and that includes tonight.

Trick-Treat

Tonight will be chilly, but certainly far from the coldest Halloween we have ever had. Temperatures will drop into the 40s as we get through trick or treat activities tonight. You will want to dress warm as we have a bit of a breeze, specially early on. If you are heading to high school football instead I would plan to still dress warm!

Historic

We have had our fair share of varying types of weather on Halloween over the past few years! Last year we had highs in the 70s but two years ago we had snowflakes and a few snow showers after highs in the 40s! Thankfully, no snow is in the forecast anytime soon.

rain chance

The weekend looks mostly dry for us, but I am watching a weak system that may bring a rain shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s for the afternoon both days and lows in the 30s, both of which are a bit below typical readings for the start of November.

Future

Futurecast is not super excited about the rain chances. However, you will find more clouds than sun for later Saturday and for the start of Sunday. I do expect gradual clearing late Sunday going into Monday.

trends

Temperatures will moderate a bit into early next week with highs closer to or just slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Enjoy the weekend!