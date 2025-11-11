Chiropractor charged after allegedly recording nude video of children and adults

BATAVIA, Illinois — An Illinois chiropractor has been charged with secretly recording adults and children.

David Hansen of Batavia, and owner of Hanson Family Chiropractor allegedly secretly videotaped over 180 of his patients while they undressed or were unclothed, according to a spokesperson.

The recordings were taken inside a red light room used for red light and near-infrared light therapy, with hidden cameras secretly placed throughout the chiropractic office.

Investigators used a Lake County Sheriff’s Office ESD K9, an electronic storage detection canine, to search for the hidden cameras.

Victim ages ranged from young children to adults, and they were mostly female.

Hanson allegedly had multiple videos that contained child sexual abuse that were not related to his chiropractic practice.

Hanson’s home and chiropractic office were searched on Nov.5, and he was arrested that night.

Hanson was in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Nov. 6, where the Kane County State Attorney’s Office argued for Hanson to be detained while his case is pending.

The Court found Hanson to be a threat to the community, and he will remain in custody.

Hanson has been charged with five counts of producing child pornography, three counts of disseminating child pornography, six counts of possessing child pornography, and three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor through/under clothes.

Those who believe they or their child may have been a victim of Hanson, or have any information, email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov, or call (630)444-3322.

