Christmas day weather statistics

DAYTON — Many want a typical white Christmas. However, that won’t be the case this Christmas at the Dayton International Airport (DAY). Our forecast calls for temperatures nearing 60 degrees and rain.

The last white Christmas took place with a half inch of snow back in 2020. The last 1″ of snow of Christmas at DAY fell in 2002 and the last white Christmas with over 1 inch of snow (1.1″) was in 1975. I guess we could say that its quite “rare” to have that “perfect” Christmas feel, weather wise that is.

Believe it or not, DAY on Christmas day has experienced 4 days with temperatures 60 degrees or warmer since records began. Three of the 4 have taken place within the last 10 years! The warmest Christmas at DAY was back in 1982 with a high temperature of 63 degrees. The most recent took place in 2023 with a high of 60 degrees.

©2025 Cox Media Group