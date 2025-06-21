Cicadas could damage cars; What drivers should know

OHIO — The emerging cicadas could cause costly damage to vehicles and pose additional dangers on the roadways, according to a spokesperson with AAA.

Automotive experts say cicadas are attracted to heat and could ultimately cause air flow issues and cars to overheat.

“While cicadas are harmless, they can cause quite a bit of damage externally and internally to vehicles,” AAA Car Care Manager Larry Patterson says. “Drivers are urged to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles while cicadas are in the area.”

AAA has several tips to help drivers keep their cars cicada-free:

Protect the exterior of the car : Bug remains that sit on your car for too long will eat away at the exterior. AAA recommends you wash your car frequently and pay special attention to the windshield and headlights. Waxing the car adds an extra layer of protection.

: Bug remains that sit on your car for too long will eat away at the exterior. AAA recommends you wash your car frequently and pay special attention to the windshield and headlights. Waxing the car adds an extra layer of protection. Wipers : Make sure your windshield wipers work and the washer fluid is full. Special bug washer fluid can help keep the glass bug-free and help increase driving visibility.

: Make sure your windshield wipers work and the washer fluid is full. Special bug washer fluid can help keep the glass bug-free and help increase driving visibility. Clear the grill : Cicadas can clog radiator grills and cause engines to overheat. Experts recommend that drivers install a grille cover, bug screen, or netting over the front of the car.

: Cicadas can clog radiator grills and cause engines to overheat. Experts recommend that drivers install a grille cover, bug screen, or netting over the front of the car. Filters: Insects like to hide in the air filter or the cabin filter housing. You should check these areas and listen for any unusual sounds.

AAA also have tips for anyone who may find a cicada inside their car while driving:

Keep your cool : Remain calm and keep your attention on the road until you can pull over safely. Keep windows and sunroofs closed to reduce the chance of a cicada getting in the car.

: Remain calm and keep your attention on the road until you can pull over safely. Keep windows and sunroofs closed to reduce the chance of a cicada getting in the car. Wear your seat belt: Buckle up every trip, no matter the circumstance.

