Cincinnati Bengals running back visits ‘Show up, Rise Up’ pep rally at local school

MIDDLETOWN — Students in Middletown are seeing a new initiative to boost student attendance in grades 7 through 12. The program called “Show up, Rise up”, was announced at a pep rally on Wednesday in Wade E. Miller Arena.

According to our news partners WCPO, the students will receive prizes for perfect attendance on three specific weeks from October through December, such as gift cards to Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s and Cassano’s Pizza, with a grand prize of a VIP Bengals Experience.

During the pep rally, students were greeted with a special guest, Cincinnati Bengals running back, Chase Brown.

For the program, there are specific rules, including no early releases, no absences, both excused and unexcused.

Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser reported that chronic absences were up to 45 percent recently but have now lowered to 35 percent.

“It could be from, they miss the bus and don’t have a ride to school, it could be that they’re sick. There’s a high incidence of anxiety today when it comes to school children. It could be they don’t have clean clothes to wear,” said Houser.

Brown shared a message to students, “Growing up, I struggled with attendance and being consistent and that led me down a road of many different problems.”

When he heard about “Show up, Rise up,” Brown said it was a great opportunity to step in and tell his story.

“I think for them it’s just giving them motivation to show up every single day, because you never know what they’re going through,” said Brown.

The “Show up, Rise up” program will launch on Monday, October 27th at both Middletown High School and Middletown Middle School. Students with perfect attendance that week will earn a gift card and be entered into a raffle for more prizes.

