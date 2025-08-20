Intern dies after ‘tragic accident’ at area tennis center

MASON — A Cincinnati Open intern is dead after what the tournament called a “tragic accident” Monday night.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the facility’s loading deck, where the intern fell off a cart, Mason police told our news partners at WCPO.

Emergency responders took the man to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The Cincinnati Open released a statement expressing their condolences, saying, “This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

The identity of the intern has not been released by either the police or the tournament organizers.

Details regarding how the accident occurred remain unclear, and the exact cause is still unknown.

