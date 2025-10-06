Cincinnati PD: Physical altercation leaves man dead from head injury

CINCINNATI — Spencer Morris, 54, has died after sustaining a severe head wound during a physical altercation in Cincinnati.

The incident occurred late last Thursday night on the 3900 block of West Eighth Street, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV.

Cincinnati Police Department officers responded to reports of a person with a head injury at approximately 11:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found Morris, who was then transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to UC Medical Center.

Morris died due to his injuries last Friday, according to the police department’s release.

The investigation into the altercation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public, WCPO-TV said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group