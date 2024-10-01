Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dead at 83, reports say

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has died, according to reports from ABC and TMZ.

The Cincinnati native who attended Western Hills High School and spent most of his career with the Reds died at the age of 83, our news partners at WCPO reported.

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards.

His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

He was banned from baseball in 1989 after accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played and managed the Reds.

He has applied for reinstatement several times, but his requests have been rejected.

