Cincinnati suburb looking for solutions to coffee shop’s popularity, causing traffic nightmares

NEWPORT, Ky — The popularity of 7 Brew’s handcrafted specialty drinks has led to significant traffic congestion at its Newport, Ky., location since opening in April, our news partners at WCPO-TV said.

Located at the corner of Carothers Road and Monmouth Street, the drive-thru coffee shop shares entrances with other plaza patrons, causing daily traffic backups and frustrations.C

“It’s a nightmare,” said Donna Spafford, a Covington resident who frequents the shopping plaza several times a week.

Despite having two dedicated drive-thru lanes and employees taking orders on tablets, cars often spill into the plaza throughway, blocking the intersection off the Carothers Road entrance.

Traffic entering the plaza can build up several cars deep, as observed during peak hours from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.On Monday, a firetruck with activated sirens had to squeeze through a gap in the traffic to access Newport Central Catholic High School, WCPO-TV said.

Local residents told WCPO-TV that on busy weekends, traffic can back up onto the main thoroughfare, exacerbating the congestion.

Spafford, an Aldi loyalist, sometimes chooses to shop elsewhere to avoid the traffic jams, despite preferring the convenience of the plaza.

Mason Williams, a college student, opted for the walk-up window to avoid contributing to the traffic congestion.

Williams noted that while he enjoys 7 Brew’s drinks, he would not wait in excessively long lines for them.

Safety concerns have also been raised, with Spafford mentioning close calls where cars failed to see her vehicle in traffic, according to WCPO-TV.

The Newport police are aware of the issue and are working with 7 Brew management and the plaza owner on a potential solution.

Chief of Police Christopher Fangman confirmed that while the city is monitoring the situation, specific details of the traffic flow redesign are not available.

— Newport Chief of Police Christopher Fangman

Thank you for reaching out, as we have been working with Seven Brew Coffee reference the concerns over traffic congestion stemming from the popularity of their business. We have been working withSeven Brew management as its current traffic management setup has proven insufficient for the volume of vehicles, leading to congestion that often extends into the public roadways. We have also spoken with the owner of the entire plaza commercial property as we identify immediate and long-term solutions.

With all that said, we are committed to fostering a safe, vibrant community where businesses and residents thrive together. Through open dialogue and proactive planning, we have had lot of success in bringing everyone together to develop the most optimal solution. As for our latest interaction with the plaza property ownership, we have been assured of atraffic flow redesign on the property which we have been advised will alleviate the current traffic issues.

As 7 Brew continues to attract customers, the Newport community awaits a resolution to the traffic issues, with local authorities and business owners collaborating on a solution.

