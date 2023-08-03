Cincinnati Zoo’s Fritz the Hippo turns 1; How you can celebrate his birthday today

Baby Fritz makes debut at Cincinnati Zoo

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo Fritz is celebrating his first birthday!

Fritz was born on August 3, 2022, which also happens to be World Watermelon Day, the zoo said.

The zoo is inviting guests to celebrate his birthday Thursday from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Highlights of the day will include Busken birthday cake and Graeter’s ice cream for guests, special Card My Yard photo opportunities around the zoo, watermelon carvings, watermelon Dole Whip, a Fritz Spritz, animal enrichment, and watermelon candy.

If you can’t attend in person, a live stream will be held on the zoo’s Facebook from the hippo cove at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Fritz’s birthday celebration, you can click here.

