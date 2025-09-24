Citizen’s arrest helps deputies catch suspect accused of shooting woman at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in jail, and another person remains in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

Wednesday afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between a group of women inside an apartment.

Deputies said the argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as the suspect grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.

A woman was arrested almost as soon as authorities arrived on scene.

“There was a citizen actually detaining the suspect, who then turned that suspect over to deputies,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Brad Daugherty said.

