City to add over 20 license plate reader cameras

DAYTON — Dayton has received a grant to help fund dozens of new license plate reader cameras throughout the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City commissioners approved an order for 27 additional Flock cameras, which would cost $88,550.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cameras will be funded entirely by Violent Crime Reduction grant funds.

Cameras are planned for Twin Towers, Burkhardt, Miami Chapel, Residence Parks, and Red Crest neighborhoods.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group