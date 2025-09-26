City to break ground for onMain Project at former Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds

DAYTON — The city will break ground on the first building in Dayton’s innovation district.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will preview the groundbreaking this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dense Fog Advisory for whole region, visibility under half mile possible
- Multiple medics respond to serious crash at busy Dayton intersection
- Area deputies warn of scammers impersonating officers, lying about missing jury duty
As News Center 7 reported back in August, the onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming a 37-acre site into a mixed-use development.
Hershovitz reports that the goal is to create a vibrant district for research, technology, workforce development, and economic growth.
Over $70 million has gone into the project.
The first building that crews will break ground on will be used for research and technology.
City leaders previously told News Center 7 that the development may take 10 to 20 years to complete.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group