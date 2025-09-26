City to break ground for onMain Project at former Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds

City commission to vote Wednesday on former fairgrounds development plan The former Montgomery County fairgrounds will be rebuilt into a new neighborhood, onMain. CHUCK HAMLIN
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The city will break ground on the first building in Dayton’s innovation district.

As News Center 7 reported back in August, the onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming a 37-acre site into a mixed-use development.

Hershovitz reports that the goal is to create a vibrant district for research, technology, workforce development, and economic growth.

Over $70 million has gone into the project.

The first building that crews will break ground on will be used for research and technology.

City leaders previously told News Center 7 that the development may take 10 to 20 years to complete.

We will continue to follow this story.

