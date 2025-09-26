City to break ground for onMain Project at former Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds

The former Montgomery County fairgrounds will be rebuilt into a new neighborhood, onMain. CHUCK HAMLIN

City commission to vote Wednesday on former fairgrounds development plan

DAYTON — The city will break ground on the first building in Dayton’s innovation district.

As News Center 7 reported back in August, the onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming a 37-acre site into a mixed-use development.

Hershovitz reports that the goal is to create a vibrant district for research, technology, workforce development, and economic growth.

Over $70 million has gone into the project.

The first building that crews will break ground on will be used for research and technology.

City leaders previously told News Center 7 that the development may take 10 to 20 years to complete.

