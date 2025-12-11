City closer to starting Violence Interruption Program

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is one step closer to starting the Violence Interruption Program.

City leaders have been talking about this program for over a year and a half.

Hershovitz says that self-imposed deadlines have come and gone, but there is a big step forward.

Felons with a Future will be the community group. They will work with Cure Violence Global to curb the violence in Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the group started in 2020 as a re-entry program, helping people released from prison transition to coming back home.

The missions evolved to include mental health, substance abuse, and youth program work. They have a new role in the community now.

“We’re excited to be able to get boots on the ground and start helping people understand that you don’t have to go down the road that some of us went down,” said Greg West, director of the program.

The Greater Dayton-area Hospital Association (GDHA)will oversee the program. They hope to start training as early as next month.

