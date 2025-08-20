City continues major renovation of shopping plaza

Tipp City is moving forward with plans to revitalize a local plaza, with new renderings showing potential retail businesses and luxury apartments.

The city, which purchased the plaza in February, has already begun upgrades, including repaving the parking lot.

An open house is planned soon to gather community input on the development.

“I remember many years ago when this shopping center was very busy,” Max Carey, a Tipp City resident who walks the area daily, said. “It was more or less the center of activity in Tipp City.”

Carey expressed optimism about the plans.

“I don’t see any negatives. I mean, I think the one thing that most residents would like to see is a food store,” he said.

The plaza has seen better days, according to residents like Carey, who recall its past vibrancy.

“It was sad to see what it has become in recent years,” Carey said.

The city has released renderings that illustrate a vision for the plaza, which includes more retail spaces and luxury apartments.

While specific businesses have not been confirmed, the community is hopeful for amenities like a food store and a sit-down restaurant.

The plaza’s parking lot, once riddled with potholes and unclear parking lines, has recently been repaved, marking the beginning of the transformation.

City officials plan to host an open house in the coming weeks to present the plans to residents and gather feedback.

