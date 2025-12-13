City could hear 1,800 fewer train sounds with new plan, residents excited for new change

City could hear 1,800 fewer train sounds with new plan, residents excited for new change

HAMILTON — An area city announced a plan that will silence roughly 1,800 train horns per day.

The City of Hamilton announced a “Quiet Zone” plan, which was presented to the council by Engineering Director Alan Messer, according to our news partner, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) train rule says that “locomotive engineers are required to sound train horns at least 15 seconds and no more than 20 seconds before reaching a public highway-rail grade crossing.”

The new plan would see the city invest millions of dollars into 24 at-grade railway intersections.

Messer said this new plan would approve safety infrastructure, so horns are no longer a legal requirement by the FRA.

The first intersection that would see the new change would be Hanover and Heaton Streets, according to Messer’s plans.

Residents in the neighborhood said they were excited about the new plan.

Winton Ray said he has lived in the area for 18 years and is used to the train horns.

“It’s loud,” he said. “Whenever my friends come over, the first thing they ask, like, ‘You ever get tired of hearing the trains?”

Residents who live closer to the tracks may have become numb to the sound, said Messer, but a quieter neighborhood could improve mental health, quality of life, and even property value for homes in the zone.

The plan would include a $3 million investment into five intersections between Heaton and Hanover Streets, leaving the intersection of Butler and Ludlow Streets closed.

To add the safety infrastructure to Ludlow Street, the cost would increase by 50% said Messer.

The presentation received a warm reception from the council.

Councilman Michael Ryan said the plan would improve the quality of life in traditionally underserved sections of the city.

“This initiative, if we can get it done, will lift the quality of life for Riverview, Jefferson, North End and Dayton Lane,” Ryan said.

Any proposal would need federal approval before any new infrastructure work could be done.

An application for changes at the crossings would be submitted early in 2026, according to a timeline that was presented to the council.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group