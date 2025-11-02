City council candidate in Ohio arrested days before election

Kevin Farmer (Hamilton County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A candidate for the Cincinnati City Council has been arrested just days before the election, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Hamilton County Jail records show that Kevin Farmer was arrested Saturday morning for burglary and violating a protection order.

WKRC-12 TV and WLWT-5 TV reported that Farmer appeared in court on Saturday.

Court documents indicate that Farmer allegedly broke into a victim’s house “with the purpose to commit therein a criminal offense.”

Both stations report that the victim in this case is Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Rosemary Oglesby-Henry.

The prosecutor said Farmer broke a garage window to get inside Oglesby-Henry’s house, WLWT-5 and WKRC-12 report.

Farmer was previously arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault in July, according to our media partner.

Oglesby-Henry was also named as the victim in this case. However, those charges were dismissed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Oglesby-Henry was arrested in September after she allegedly pointed a gun at Farmer.

WKRC-12 reported that the prosecutor’s office said the pair had a relationship at one point and referred to them as “ex-business partners.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

