City Council passes temporary ban on new gas station development

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local city council passed a temporary ban on the development of new gas stations on Monday night.

On Monday, the Huber Heights City Council voted to pass a 12-month moratorium on new gas station development in the city.

The ban doesn’t include any gas stations that are already in development, like the new Wawa on Chambersburg Road or the Buc-ee’s on Interstate 70.

Huber Heights has seen a boom in development in recent years, and many gas station chains moving into the Miami Valley have set up shop in the city.

This is mainly due to this location along a major interstate, I-70.

In total, there are 27 gas stations in the Huber Heights zip code, including a new Wawa and Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s location.

“At least evaluate what’s going on because it seems like every corner is getting another one, and it just seems like there are better uses for the properties around here,” Heather Balkcom, a Huber Heights resident, said.

The moratorium is set for a year. The new Wawa is set to open next week, and the Buc-ee’s will open next year.

