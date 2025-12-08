City council to vote on potential gas station moratorium

New Wawa gas station Photo from: Will Reed/Staff
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Tonight, the city council will decide whether to put a hold on allowing more gas stations.

The newest gas station in Huber Heights is set to open in a week and a half.

A Wawa gas station on Chambersburg Road will open its doors on Dec. 18.

Ohio’s first Buccee’s is scheduled to open on State Route 235 and Interstate 70 in April 2026.

Now, the Huber Heights City Council is proposing a 12-month ban, preventing any additional gas stations from coming to the city.

The moratorium would be in place while a new zoning code is being worked on.

Some people are looking forward to the new Wawa and Buc-ees.

“It’s helpful, especially for like, gas prices and things, because some of them have higher gas prices and the other ones will have lower ones,” Aubrey Beagle, a Huber Heights Resident, said.

But with more gas stations comes the potential for more traffic concerns.

“Sometimes people that aren’t from here don’t know where they’re going, or, like, where they have to turn,” Beagle said. “So then you get into, like, minor car accidents, fender benders, because of how much people just don’t know where they’re actually going.”

The city council will vote on the proposed moratorium on Monday night.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

