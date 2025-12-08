City council weighs temporary ban on future gas stations in Huber Heights

A city will soon decide if they put a hold on future gas stations in part of region.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, some people think it’s a good thing saying there are enough in Huber Heights.

A Wawa gas station will open on Chambersburg Road on Dec. 18.

Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s is scheduled to open on State Route 235 and Interstate 70 in April 2026.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with people on Sunday night.

There are about 20 gas stations in Huber Heights.

Aubrey Beagle grew in Huber Heights and said she has never had problem with the variety of gas stations.

“It’s helpful, especially for like, gas prices and things, because some of them are have higher gas prices and the other ones will have lower ones,” she said.

Patterson said that the Huber Heights city council will vote on a proposed 12-month moratorium.

It will prevent any additional gas stations from coming into the city while a new zoning code is worked on.

Colby North think that’s for the best.

“Give it a hold for about a year and a half or two, and then they can probably add it In more when the traffic chills down a little bit for the Buc-ees and the Wawa newer gas stations,” said Colby North.

Beagle told Patterson that she agrees and said people are worried about what will happen when the new Buc-ee’s opens.

“The amount of construction and the amount of people are going to coming through and getting gas and going to those places is going to be crazy,” she said.

Beagle says it’s good idea for the city council to vote yes on the moratorium.

She thinks it’s a good idea to put a hold until Wawa and Buc-ee’s open up because of all the congestion on the road.

“Sometimes people that aren’t from here don’t know where they’re going, or, like, where they have to turn.,” she said. “So then you get into, like, minor car accidents, fender benders, because of how much people just don’t know where they’re actually going.”

The Huber Heights city council meeting will be held on Monday at 6 p.m.

