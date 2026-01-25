City of Dayton declares local state of emergency

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is now under a local state of emergency as the winter storm moves through the region.

City leaders said the declaration is “to ensure a coordinated response and protect the lives, safety, and health of residents.”

It comes after Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency for the entire state earlier on Saturday.

The emergency declaration allows city leaders to:

Activate the Emergency Operations Plan and take protective actions as conditions change.

Procure critical equipment, supplies, and services through emergency contracts.

Deploy personnel and resources to support public safety, and emergency operations.

Ensure continuity of government with minimal interruption.

“City employees and departments are fully mobilized to carry out emergency operations in coordination with state and local authorities. Residents are asked to follow official guidance, comply with emergency measures, and stay safe by heeding instructions from authorized personnel,” the city said in a statement.

