City of Dayton employee victim of carjacking as investigators look into string of cases

Police lights
FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement is currently investigating three carjackings that happened in Montgomery County recently, two of which are connected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have the latest on the string of carjackings tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Two happened in Harrison Township, one on North Dixie Drive and the other on Indian Runn Drive, and a third happened on Home Avenue in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that two of them, one of which involved a City of Dayton employee, were connected.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!