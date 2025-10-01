Local police department sees uptick in OVI arrests

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department said they have seen an uptick in OVI arrests over the past two years.

The department has recorded approximately 368 OVI arrests from Jan. 1 to Sept. 15 and is on pace to surpass 500.

Dayton police have only reached this amount of OVI arrests four times in the past 15 years, according to the department.

The past two years have seen an increase in OVI arrests.

“Every impaired driver puts lives at risk. Our officers will continue enforcement, but we also ask drivers to make safe choices: don’t drink and drive, and don’t let friends drive impaired,” the department said.

