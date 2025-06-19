City extends temporary ban on some businesses

CENTERVILLE — Centerville has extended its temporary ban on certain businesses.

City Council approved a new comprehensive plan on June 16, and in response, extended its moratorium on new gas stations, discount stores, and convenience stores by nine months.

The city enacted a year-long moratorium in July 2024.

“It is possible for these uses to oversaturate local commercial corridors, thus reducing the overall variety of goods, services, and jobs available in the community,” Ian Vanness, city planner, said. “The moratorium is meant to pause certain types of development while the city develops regulations that help protect the public’s health, safety, and general welfare.”

This comes after nearby businesses expressed concern over safety issues that may arise due to the 24-hour gas station, convenience store, and restaurant.

