City honors woman for 60 years of community service

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee recently celebrated one woman’s extraordinary 60 years of service.

Marianne Nave was honored for her decades of community service during the committee’s 60th annual awards presentation on Oct. 12.

Nave began her volunteer work in 1965, the same year First Lady Lady Bird Johnson launched the ‘Beautification of America’ initiative, a spokesperson with the City of Springfield said.

“For six decades, Marianne has inspired others to take pride in Springfield,” said Commissioner Tracey Tackett. “Her commitment has not only beautified our incredible City but strengthened the spirit of volunteerism that continues to define this community.”

During the ceremony, Tackett presented a proclamation and unveiled a commemorative sign that will be installed in Nave’s honor, the spokesperson said.

It recognizes a legacy of dedication that has helped make Springfield cleaner, greener, and more welcoming for generations of residents.

In response to the national call to action launched by First Lady Johnson, the Springfield City Commission established the Community Beautification Committee in 1965 to promote civic pride, environmental stewardship, and the beautification of the City of Springfield.

For six decades, the Committee has continued this mission through its recognition programs and ongoing efforts to encourage residents and businesses to help keep Springfield beautiful, the spokesperson said.

The vision particularly flourished under Nave’s leadership.

Nave’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations to contribute to the city’s ongoing beautification efforts.

