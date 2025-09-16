City issues cease and desist to senior living facility, claims zoning violation

TROTWOOD — Trotwood has issued a notice of violation and a cease and desist order to a senior living facility for zoning code violations.

Pleasantwood Senior Apartments & Townhomes, located at 5790 Denlinger Road, violates the city’s Planning and Zoning Code, which prohibits the use of multi-family apartments and townhomes in that zoning district, according to the city.

“Zoning code violations aren’t just technicalities—they’re a breach of the balance between progress and community integrity. We expect them to follow the rules like any good community partner would do,” said Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page.

The city may pursue a civil suit against the property owners, Friendship SNF Property Holdings, LLC, which would stop the prohibited use of the property by court order.

Violations of the city’s zoning ordinance could result in minor misdemeanor charges for each offense, according to the city’s code.

