City leader speaks out against violence after fight at high school football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Local leaders believe they can find ways to help curb youth violence in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the NAACP Dayton Branch town hall took place Monday night at Grace United Methodist Church.

Leaders from Dayton-area school districts attended and shared highlights going into the new year.

However, district leaders wouldn’t comment on a recent fight at one of the football games.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Trotwood Madison City Schools has a new chaperone policy for football games after a fight during Friday’s home opener.

Starting Sept. 5, the district won’t let people under a certain age in the games if they aren’t with a paying adult.

News Center 7 is working to learn additional details about this fight and if anyone was arrested.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said youth violence is a widespread problem, and he’s working to make changes.

“Those things that happened across the nation, and it’s a sad testimony to some of the kinds of things in terms of reducing support that we need in some of our educational institutions. Through no fault of theirs,” he said.

Mims told News Center 7 he was late to the town hall becuase he was working on a program to address the problem.

“To help identify some of the young people in grades right now, ages 14 to 16, and train them on conflict resolution skills,” Mims said.

Mims added that he is working with 20 students in the area and hopes they will create a ripple effect.

“I think helping young people understand what the right thing is puts them in a better position to help the adults who are trying their best to treat every kid like they’re their own,” Mims said.

