City leaders unveil $45M worth of upgrades to Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON — A rebuilt convention center is dedicated in downtown Dayton after years of deal-making and three years of construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was there as local leaders held a ribbon-cutting. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Local leaders hope the around $45 million worth of renovations at the Dayton Convention Center will draw outside investment into the area.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group