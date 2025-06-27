City leaders unveil $45M worth of upgrades to Dayton Convention Center

Dayton Convention Center ribbon cutting
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A rebuilt convention center is dedicated in downtown Dayton after years of deal-making and three years of construction.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was there as local leaders held a ribbon-cutting. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Local leaders hope the around $45 million worth of renovations at the Dayton Convention Center will draw outside investment into the area.

We will continue to update this story.

