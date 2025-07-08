City to partner with hospital association on violence interruption program

Shooting scene
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton has announced it will partner with a local hospital association to lead its campaign against violence.

The city will partner with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, which will oversee the implementation and coordination of the violence interruption program with community and safety officials.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims previously said that the program treats violence like a disease and will work to solve the issue from the ground up.

The plan saw a big setback in June when Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County backed out of the project, citing uncertain federal funding.

