City to redevelop former shopping plaza near Wright-Patterson AFB

Fairborn
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — The former shopping plaza in Fairborn is getting a makeover.

The 12.3-acre site of the former Skyway Plaza, once a commercial hub with retail anchors like Elder-Beerman and Eavey’s grocery, has been prepared for redevelopment after major portions were demolished starting in 2015.

The redevelopment is a collaboration between the Fairborn Development Corporation and Synergy.

The redevelopment plans include high-security office and research environments, high-bay areas for advanced manufacturing, and lab spaces for prototyping and R&D.

The project is currently in the design phase, with initial development activities expected to begin in Q4 2025.

The redevelopment is anticipated to serve as a key hub for defense-industry companies, while also creating opportunities for retail, restaurant, and community services

