City reveals renderings for major renovation of shopping plaza

Tipp Plaza Tipp City
By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY — Tipp City has unveiled conceptual renderings for two major development projects.

These renderings are designed to give a glimpse of the potential transformations for the redevelopment of Tipp Plaza and the development of a newly acquired 60-acre parcel.

“These projects represent a tremendous opportunity for Tipp City,” City Manager Eric Mack said. “We are excited about the potential they bring to enhance our community, support local businesses, and provide new amenities for residents.”

The rendering shows space for stores and luxury apartments.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the city purchased the plaza in February after complaints about its run-down condition.

Residents will have the chance to engage with the projects during a public open house, where they can ask questions, review project details, and provide input — a date for this has not yet been provided.

Shopping plaza redevelopment (Tipp City)

