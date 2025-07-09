City says uptick of vandalism is costing ‘a lot of money and resources’

Vandalism Piqua Lock 9 Park (Courtesy of the City of Piqua)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — City officials are seeing an uptick in vandalism and the damage is costing them.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins spoke to city leaders who spent thousands to clean up the mess.

“We want to say to the young people in our community, ‘we want you in the parks. We want you to enjoy them. But certainly that can be done without damaging things,” Piqua Assistant City Manager Amy Welker said.

News Center 7 previously reported that the city said in a social media post that they had to close the restrooms at Lock 9 Park due to “extensive vandalism damage.”

We will continue to update this story.

