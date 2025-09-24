City seeks community input on future of vacant Salem Mall

City officials are seeking community input to redevelop the long-empty Salem Mall into a community space.

TROTWOOD — The Salem Mall in Trotwood, which has been vacant since 2018, may soon see redevelopment as city officials seek community input on its future.

The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation is spearheading plans to transform it into a community space.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the redevelopment aims to include a food hall and other community areas, but officials emphasize the importance of gathering input from residents to shape the project.

“At this point in time, while we’re at a perfect point of the planning process to engage with the community and say, ‘What do you want to see here?’” Chad Downing, Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation executive director, said.

While talking about the redevelopment with people in the community, one woman told News Center 7 that Trotwood needs economic growth, and the Salem Mall could be the new spot.

“Because you see so many stores leaving out of here. So anything, anything. It’d be a welcome sight to see something,” Veda, of Dayton, said.

More importantly, she thinks this redevelopment could help the community.

“And it would put some life back over there!” she said.

The city was meant to have a community discussion over the redevelopment of the space on Wednesday, but they had to reschedule it due to the weather.

