City to stop using buses for public transit, transition to ride-share service

SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield will get around town using a van rather than the usual transit bus.

City officials hired ride-sharing company Via to operate 16 vans as public transportation.

Riders can request a van using their phone, offering a more flexible alternative to the traditional bus routes.

Sue Call works across the street from one of the city’s busiest bus stops.

She thinks more people will start using the new transportation system near the first of the month.

“First of the months is when you get the crowds getting groceries, paying bills,” Call said.

The service, branded as Field Trip Vans, is allowing residents to try it for free until July 28th.

Despite the free trial, some residents remain hesitant about the change.

“I haven’t tried it, but you know, I don’t know about the new thing yet,” Adam Whaley said.

Springfield public buses will stop operations in August.

