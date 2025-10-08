City of Trotwood, Gov. DeWine at odds over development of former Hara Arena site

TROTWOOD — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal to build a forensic mental health facility at the former Hara Arena site in Trotwood faces opposition from the Trotwood City Council, which prefers a different location.

Trotwood City Council argues that the site should be developed according to their 2025 Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which envisions a mixed-use community center. The council was unaware of the state’s plans for the site until recently and is advocating for a location that aligns better with their vision for the community.

“We want it 100 percent, just not there,” said Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page, emphasizing the city’s support for the facility but not at the proposed location.

Page has sent a letter to Governor DeWine requesting more information about the proposed forensic mental health facility and suggesting alternative locations. The mayor stressed the importance of the facility being easily accessible to residents of Trotwood and the surrounding communities.

