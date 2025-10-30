City warns of scam targeting planning, zoning applicants in Miami County

PIQUA — A city is warning about a scam circulating across parts of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Piqua wrote in a social media post that residents who have interacted with the Planning & Zoning Division about a renewed email scam.

The scam specifically targets past applicants whose cases were reviewed by the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, or City Historic Review Commission, according to the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fake emails claim that a ‘Special Use Permit’ requires an ‘Invoice Settlement’ over $1,000, although official fees never exceed this amount.

Scammers are impersonating City Planner Chad Henry and using a non-City email address to solicit responses.

If anyone receives an email from Chad and thinks it’s suspicious, they can contact him at (937) 778-2033.

The city states that any city emails will come from @piquaohio.gov.

Any invoices to Planning & Zoning applicants for permit fees will be delivered electronically through the GovWell platform.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group