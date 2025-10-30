City warns of scam targeting planning, zoning applicants in Miami County

Piqua rebrand (City of Piqua)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — A city is warning about a scam circulating across parts of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Piqua wrote in a social media post that residents who have interacted with the Planning & Zoning Division about a renewed email scam.

The scam specifically targets past applicants whose cases were reviewed by the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, or City Historic Review Commission, according to the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fake emails claim that a ‘Special Use Permit’ requires an ‘Invoice Settlement’ over $1,000, although official fees never exceed this amount.

Scammers are impersonating City Planner Chad Henry and using a non-City email address to solicit responses.

If anyone receives an email from Chad and thinks it’s suspicious, they can contact him at (937) 778-2033.

The city states that any city emails will come from @piquaohio.gov.

Any invoices to Planning & Zoning applicants for permit fees will be delivered electronically through the GovWell platform.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!