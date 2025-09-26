City warns of scam targeting planning, zoning applicants

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A local city has warned its citizens about a scam.

The City of Springfield wrote in a social media post that its Planning and Zoning Division is aware that fake emails are being sent to people.

The emails include fake invoices with their logo and requesting payments.

The city emphasized on its Facebook page that it “DOES NOT REQUEST WIRE PAYMENTS for zooming services.”

If anyone receives a suspicious email or invoice, they said you should NOT send a payment.

Contact the Planning and Zoning Division directly at (937) 521-8096 to verify.

