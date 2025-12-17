City’s only men’s shelter to stay open for now

Springfield city commissioners voted to adopt an emergency ordinance that will keep its only men’s shelter open for now.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city commissioners voted to adopt an emergency ordinance that will keep its only men’s shelter open for now.

Clark County sued Sheltered Inc. and stopped sending it money.

In November, the shelter said that without that money, they were going to have to close the men’s shelter, Hartley House, by January.

The ordinance commission adopted Tuesday tonight gives the shelter more than $65,000 in grant money.

The money lasts until April 1.

“Obviously, the long-term viability of the shelter is an issue. We’re working on that as well,” Ross McGregor, Sheltered Inc. board chairman, said.

As for the county’s suit against Sheltered Inc., there’s a scheduled hearing in February.

