Clark County residents oppose 1,600-acre solar farm project

CLARK COUNTY — Residents in Clark County are rallying against a proposed 1600-acre solar farm project by Invenergy, fearing its impact on local land and community.

The solar-powered electric generation facility, known as the Sloopy Solar project, is set to have a maximum generating capacity of up to 180 megawatts. Local farmer Mark Hoffmaster, who has lived in the area for 20 years, learned about the project in March and quickly formed the Harmony Farmland Preservation Coalition to oppose it.

“We realized we were behind the 8 ball, we got to get going, we got to get organized,” said Mark Hoffmaster, a Clark County farmer and landowner adjacent to the proposed solar farm.

The Harmony Farmland Preservation Coalition, consisting of about 12 local landowners, meets weekly and organizes monthly community meetings to discuss the solar project. A recent meeting drew approximately 70 attendees, highlighting growing concern among residents.

